IBomma creator stored 21000 movies on hard disk: Hyderabad CP

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday, November 17 said that IBomma creator Immadi Ravi stored 21,000 movies on a single hard disk.

Sajjanar added that the accused earned Rs 20 crore through piracy; adding that movies like God Father and the recently release Telugu film OG were found on the hard disk. “The accused is being interrogated and has revealed that he has some international links. There are 25 mirror websites which Ravi is operating incase IBomma is blocked,” he added.

The commissioner revealed that the police has seized Rs 3 crore from Ravi so far. “We sought police custody of Ravi for further interrogation to understand how big the piracy network. We have also sought help from the CBI and ED since there are international links in this case,” he said.

Sajjanar further stated that the accused also has access to data of 50 lakh subscribers and there is a possibility of this data being used for cybercrime.

In an appeal to the public, the commissioner said, “The people must understand that piracy is itself a crime and it could lead to crimes far more severe as there data could be shared on the on the dark web.”