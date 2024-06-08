Ibrahim Ali Khan leaves fans in awe of his striking similarity to father Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is often known for his charming looks, left fans in awe of his striking similarity to his father, Saif Ali Khan, as he dropped new pictures on social media.

Ibrahim, on Friday, shared a series of stunning pictures, capturing his fans’ attention as he posed in low light.

In the pictures, Ibrahim can be seen in both a white vest and a black vest, showcasing his striking features and acing his messy hairstyle. The post was simply captioned with white and black heart emojis.

Fans were quick to flood the comment section with admiration and comparisons to his father, Saif Ali Khan.

One fan wrote, “Saif, is that you?”

Another commented, “Saif but prettier,” while a third fan remarked, “And bro seems more Saif Ali Khan than Saif himself.”

A few days ago, Ibrahim , who is all set to make his acting debut soon, made his Instagram account public.

Ibrahim is currently shooting for a couple of projects. However, an official announcement on his projects has not been made yet.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Sara Ali Khan opened up about how talented Ibrahim is as he wished him good luck and success in the industry.

Asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling with her work, Sara replied, “No (I don’t feel like setting an example for him). My brother is quite smart… it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so I know he won’t drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That’s what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us.”

Wishing him luck for his Bollywood debut, Ibrahim’s sister Sara said, “I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child.”