Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari get green signal from family?

Mumbai: Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is rumoured to be gearing up for his Bollywood debut with the film “Sarzameen.” Apart from his professional part, Ibrahim’s personal life too has been under the spotlight and it is speculated that he is head-over-heels in love with Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari.

They are often spotted together. However, they have never confirmed their relationship. But this time, something happened that drew everybody’s attention.

Latest sightings of Ibrahim, along with his mother Amrita Singh, sister Sara Ali Khan, and Palak returning from a beachside vacation in Goa, have ignited further speculation now. While the rumoured couple didn’t step out together, their synchronized arrival at the Mumbai airport grabbed eyeballs.

Adding fuel to the rumours, Palak shared glimpses of her stay at Deltin Suites in Goa on her Instagram stories, coinciding with the Ibrahim Ali Khan family’s getaway.

Sara also posted pictures from their beach trip, tagging her brother’s private Instagram account. Fans are now wondering if Palak and Ibrahim have fully got a green signal from the latter’s family.

Despite the numerous sightings, Ibrahim and Palak have maintained silence about their alleged relationship.

According to a report in HT, the rumoured couple prefers to keep their romance private to focus on their budding careers for now. Both families reportedly support their decision to keep their relationship low-key to avoid overshadowing their professional life.