Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari’s romantic video goes viral

Mumbai: One of the most eagerly awaited Gen Z debuts is that of Ibrahim Ali Khan, the second child of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. In case you missed it, Ibrahim, like his parents and sister Sara Ali Khan, has apparently wrapped up filming his first movie, which is being directed by Kayoze Irani. But more often people are interested in the young man’s personal life, not his professional accomplishments or career.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is rumoured to be dating Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari. Even though none of them have acknowledged it or even opened up about it, they are often spotted together. The video of the duo is going viral and Ibrahim can be seen hugging her.

In the video Ibrahim’s side-angle face was clearly visible but Palak’s face was clearly visible but netizens claim that the woman in the clip is Palak. The internet users are sharing the video clip and flooding the comments box.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and his ladylove Palak Tiwari were spotted having a heated discussion on September 8, 2023, before leaving the GQ Awards 2023 venue apart. Ibrahim looked super cool in blue jeans and a green t-shirt, while Palak looked stunning in all black. As the couple was photographed by the paparazzi, they did, in fact, display some serious couple goals.

