Ibrahim Ali Khan’s threat note to Pakistani critic goes viral

Mumbai: Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, recently made his acting debut with the movie Nadaaniyan. The film was released on an OTT platform and received mixed feedback. While some viewers praised Ibrahim’s looks, others criticized the acting and story.

Harsh Criticism from a Pakistani Reviewer

One review came from Pakistani film critic Tamur Iqbal. He not only questioned Ibrahim’s performance but also made fun of his appearance, mentioning a “nose job.” Soon after, Tamur shared a screenshot showing an angry direct message he claimed to have received from Ibrahim.

Ibrahim’s Alleged Response

In the screenshot that is now going viral only, Ibrahim called Tamur “ugly” and used harsh language. He even threatened to make him look worse if they ever met in person. Tamur replied with a sarcastic comment, admitting his nose job remark was in bad taste. He also said he wants to see this same “fiery” Ibrahim on screen.

Social Media Divided

After Tamur posted this exchange, many people had mixed reactions. Some believed Tamur’s comments about a nose job were too personal. Others thought Ibrahim’s aggressive response was unprofessional. A few fans said they still support Ibrahim, while others criticized his short temper.

Tamur claims Ibrahim has now blocked him on Instagram. So far, Ibrahim has not shared his side of the story publicly. With everyone talking about this heated exchange, fans are waiting to see if he will speak out. It remains to be seen if this controversy will affect Ibrahim’s future projects.