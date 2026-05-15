Ibrahim, Palak go public with their love life? [watch]

Mumbai: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have once again got the internet talking, and this time, the two were spotted together for what looked like a movie outing.

A video shared by Pinkvilla is going viral on social media, where Palak and Ibrahim can be seen stepping out together. While neither of them has ever officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent appearances have only added more fuel to the dating rumours.

For a while now, the two have been linked together by fans and paparazzi. Every time they are spotted in the same frame, the internet comes back with the same question are Ibrahim and Palak finally making it official without actually saying it?

In the clip, Palak is seen walking ahead while Ibrahim follows behind, and fans were quick to notice their low-key but very public appearance. The video has now sparked fresh chatter, with many wondering if the two are slowly becoming more comfortable being seen together.

However, both Ibrahim and Palak have continued to keep things private and have not addressed the dating buzz directly. But in Bollywood, sometimes one movie outing is enough for social media to write the whole love story.