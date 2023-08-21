ICC invites applications for 2nd hackathon to advance cricket tech

Hyderabad/ Mumbai: The International Cricket Council (ICC), along with official fintech infrastructure partner and leading real-time global payments platform, NIUM, has invited all cricket-loving technologists to revolutionise the sport through cutting-edge innovation as part of the second edition of the ‘Next-In’ hackathon.

Jeremiah Glodoveza, senior vice-president and head of global marketing and communications at NIUM said, “The Next-In Hackathon has become the showcase for the world’s best technologists to share new experiences that will advance the game we love. We’re proud to celebrate innovation in all forms, whether it’s on or off the pitch.”

The hackathon is a unique platform that brings together technologists from around the world who share a passion for cricket. Through this platform, technologists will have the opportunity to develop innovative solutions that can elevate high-performance training, enhance fan engagement, and encourage mass participation in the sport.

This is an opportunity for the global community of sports and technology innovators, to create new and improved fan engagement experiences and facilitate the growth of cricket. Through ICC’s vision for more players, fans, and nations enjoying cricket, the hackathon provides a great opportunity for fans to engage with and access the sport.

Finn Bradshaw, ICC head of Digital said, “I’m thrilled to continue our journey with NIUM as we drive the intersection between invention and a collective passion for cricket. Our focus on three pivotal tracks – high performance, fan engagement, and grassroots participation – propels us into an exciting phase. With innovation as our driving force, we’re geared up to enhance cricketing experiences at the highest level, foster stronger connections with fans, and nurture budding talent.”

The three tracks for participants to focus on are:



Enhancing team/athlete training experience

Fan experience – In the stadium and at home

Growing participation in the sport



There will be no limit as to how many technologies are being used for each track, but at least one of the below-listed technologies must be utilised within the derived applications for the above tracks:



Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning

Fintech

AR/ VR

Web3

Blockchain

Data Science



The first-ever ‘Next In’ hackathon saw 9,550 teams from 113 countries involved, including 1,000 registrants from the USA with the winning idea presented by team ‘Fanisko’. Their solution offered an enhanced live cricket viewing experience through 3D augmented reality, allowing users to play the game in real-time from the comfort of their homes.

Interested teams can register on https://hackathon.icc-cricket.com/ by September 29. Shortlisted teams will be invited to build and present their creations to a panel of prestigious judges including the hackathon ambassador, Anil Kumble at an exclusive event.

As part of the process, there will also be knowledge sessions with mentors and meetups in Singapore, Mumbai and San Francisco.