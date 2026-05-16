ICC suspends Cricket Canada funding over governance concerns: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended funding to Cricket Canada for six months over governance-related issues, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

As per the report, Cricket Canada was informed earlier this week by the ICC about the funding freeze. However, the suspension is not expected to affect cricketing activities, including high-performance programmes.

Cricket Canada, an Associate Member of the ICC, relies heavily on ICC funding. Its financial statement for the year ending 2024 reportedly showed that ICC distributions accounted for 63 percent of the board’s total income, approximately CAD 3.6 million out of total revenue of CAD 5.7 million.

The exact details of the alleged governance failures have not yet been disclosed. However, Cricket Canada has faced multiple controversies in recent months, both on and off the field. Canada’s match against the New Zealand national cricket team during the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is currently under investigation by the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

Another ACU investigation is also underway after an audio recording involving former Canada coach Khurram Chohan surfaced last year. In the recording, Chohan allegedly claimed that senior former Cricket Canada board members pressured him to select certain players for the national team. The audio also reportedly included allegations related to attempts to corrupt matches.

Last month, ICC interim anti-corruption unit head Andrew Ephgrave told ESPNcricinfo that governance matters related to ICC members are dealt with through the governing body’s constitutional processes.

Cricket Canada has also dealt with administrative turmoil over the appointment and later removal of former CEO Salman Khan. His appointment had reportedly drawn ICC scrutiny after an alleged failure to disclose previous criminal charges. According to the report, Calgary Police have charged Salman Khan with theft and fraud, allegations he has denied.

In April, Arvinder Khosa replaced Amjad Bajwa as interim board president.

The ICC’s decision reportedly came shortly after Cricket Canada’s annual general meeting held on May 9 and 10, during which the board announced reforms under what it called an “ongoing governance transformation initiative”. A new nine-member board of directors was also elected, with Khosa continuing as president after his interim tenure.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the ICC declined to comment on the matter, while Cricket Canada has also been approached for a response.

In a statement to the fifth estate, Cricket Canada media manager Jimmy Sharma said the current board had inherited the issues and was committed to resolving governance, compliance and financial control deficiencies.