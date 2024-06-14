ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea

Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib bats against Papua New Guinea's during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, June 13, 2024. AP/PTI
Papua New Guinea’s Hiri Hiri is bowled out by Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, June 13, 2024. AP/PTI
Papua New Guinea’s Sese Bau walks off the field, caught by Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, June 13, 2024. AP/PTI
Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran is bowled by Papua New Guinea’s Sema Kamea during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, June 13, 2024. AP/PTI
Papua New Guinea’s Norman Vanua is run out during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match against Afghanistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, June 13, 2024. AP/PTI
Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq bowls against Papua New Guinea during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, June 13, 2024. AP/PTI

