ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: India vs USA

India's Suryakumar Yadav celebrates scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI India's Suryakumar Yadav, right, celebrates with batting partner Shivam Dube after scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI India's Suryakumar Yadav celebrates scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI India's Suryakumar Yadav celebrates scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI India's Shivam Dube, right, runs after playing a shot on a delivery by United States' Corey Anderson, left, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI India's Rishabh Pant is bowled out by United States' Muhammad Ali-Khan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI United States' Muhammad Ali-Khan, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Rishabh Pant, left, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, left, celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli, center, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI