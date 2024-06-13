ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: India vs USA

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 13th June 2024 4:15 pm IST
United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, left, greets India's Shivam Dube at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Suryakumar Yadav celebrates scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Suryakumar Yadav, right, celebrates with batting partner Shivam Dube after scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Suryakumar Yadav celebrates scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Suryakumar Yadav celebrates scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Shivam Dube, right, runs after playing a shot on a delivery by United States’ Corey Anderson, left, during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Rishabh Pant is bowled out by United States’ Muhammad Ali-Khan during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
United States’ Muhammad Ali-Khan, right, celebrates the dismissal of India’s Rishabh Pant, left, during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
United States’ Saurabh Nethralvakar, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India’s Virat Kohli during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
United States’ Saurabh Nethralvakar, left, celebrates the dismissal of India’s Virat Kohli during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
United States’ Saurabh Nethralvakar, right, celebrates the dismissal of India’s Virat Kohli, center, during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI

