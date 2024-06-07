ICC T20 World Cup: USA vs Pakistan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 7th June 2024 12:11 pm IST
United States' Steven Taylor, left, and captain Monank Patel run between the wickets to score during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP/PTI)
Pakistan’s Naseem Shah, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of United States’ Steven Taylor during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP/PTI)
United States’ captain Monank Patel plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP/PTI)
Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir bowls a delivery during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP/PTI)
United States’ Jessy Singh, left, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP/PTI)
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi hits a six during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP/PTI)
Pakistan’s Shadab Khan plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP/PTI)

