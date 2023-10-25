ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Australia

New Delhi: Australia's bowler Adam Zampa during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Australia's bowler Mitchell Marsh celebrates a wicket during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Australian players celebrate a wicket during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Australia's bowler Mitchell Marsh with teammates celebrates the wicket of Netherlands' batter Sybrand Engelbrecht during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Australia's bowler Pat Cummins with teammates celebrates the wicket of Netherlands' batter Bas de Leede during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)