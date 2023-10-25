ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Australia

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th October 2023 12:37 am IST
ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Australia
New Delhi: Australia's bowler Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Netherlands' batter Bas de Leede during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Australia’s bowler Adam Zampa during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Australia’s bowler Mitchell Marsh celebrates a wicket during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Australian players celebrate a wicket during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Australia’s bowler Mitchell Marsh with teammates celebrates the wicket of Netherlands’ batter Sybrand Engelbrecht during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Australia’s bowler Pat Cummins with teammates celebrates the wicket of Netherlands’ batter Bas de Leede during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th October 2023 12:37 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button