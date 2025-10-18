Indian food has long crossed borders, finding fans in kitchens and restaurants across the world. From butter chicken making its way to London menus to biryani becoming a household name in the Middle East, our flavours continue to travel far and wide.

In fact, MasterChef Australia is a platform that has garnered significant global attention for Indian dishes, including Hyderabadi cuisine. First, it was Sarah Todd who introduced Hyderabad‘s royal dessert, Qubani ka Meetha (Apricot Delight) to the show’s audience. And now, Chef Depinder Chhibber has brought another Hyderabadi favourite into the spotlight: Chicken 65.

Depinder’s take on a Hyderabadi classic

In the recent season of MasterChef Australia: Back to Win, Depinder gave a modern twist to the dish that is not only loved in Hyderabad but also in Chennai and Kerala.

Instead of the usual corn starch coating, she crushed instant noodles to coat the chicken, giving it an unexpected crunch. She then proceeded to toss the fried chicken in a mix of tamarind, tomato, soya sauce, vinegar and ketchup, creating a tangy, sweet and savoury glaze.

In a clip shared on MasterChef AU’s Instagram page, Depinder can be seen describing Chicken 65 as “fried chicken tossed in really heavy-duty sour and sweet sauce.”

Netizens react to the dish

Depinder’s Chicken 65 earned praise from the judges, with Andy Allen and Poh Ling appreciating the bold flavours. The crunch from the noodle coating and the tangy sauce clearly made an impression in the MasterChef kitchen.

However, social media users had a different opinion. The comment section filled up with netizens pointing out that her version strayed from the traditional recipe. Many pointed out the recipe’s similarity with Chilli Chicken rather than Chicken 65. One user said, “This is definitely chilli chicken, not chicken 65 but love it!”

Some fans were particularly vocal about preserving authenticity, with one commenting, “If Indian chefs judge your indian dishes, then you would be the first eliminated candidate. Don’t make a mockery of our Indian dishes (sic).”

This discussion in the comment section highlights the importance of protecting traditional flavours, even as Indian cuisine travels and evolves on global platforms.

What do you think about Depinder’s version of Chicken 65? Comment below.