Iconic jodi Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta to romance again?

Mumbai: In the world of Bollywood, there are several onscreen couples that hold a special place in the hearts of fans, their chemistry etched in the memories of audiences as iconic and unforgettable. Among these beloved pairs, the duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta stands out as one of the most cherished and adored.

The question lingering in the minds of fans is whether they will witness the charismatic duo grace the silver screen once again. And it appears that there may be a glimmer of hope on the horizon, if all the pieces fall into place.

Preity Zinta, who has shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in several blockbuster films like “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” “Veer-Zaara,” “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna,” and “Dil Se,” on Monday engaged in a chat session with fans on X.

Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan’s Movie On Cards?

Praising her co-star’s talent and personality, Preity said, “Srk is a powerhouse of talent, and one of the most generous & fun actors to work with. He always keeps his co-star on their toes & is very entertaining & competitive. I learned a lot from him in Dil Se.”

Srk is a powerhouse of talent, and one of the most generous & fun actors to work with. He always keeps his co-star on their toes & is very entertaining & competitive. I learned a lot from him in Dil Se ❤️ https://t.co/JjmoQYKrly — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 6, 2024

Responding to a fan’s query about when they would collaborate on another film, Preity hinted at the possibility, stating that they would need a “mind-blowing script” that only the two of them could do justice to.

When we get a mind blowing script together that only him and I can do ❤️ Till then gotta wait. https://t.co/BpQBdJWLMy — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 6, 2024

On the work front, Preity Zinta is gearing up for her acting comeback with the movie “Lahore 1947,” a partition drama in which she stars alongside Sunny Deol.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has exciting projects lined up, including “Suhana Khan’s ‘King'” and “Pathaan 2”.