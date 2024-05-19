IDF says over 130 militants killed in Rafah

"So far, hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites have been destroyed by the 401st Brigade, including weapons production facilities and ready-to-use launch sites," the IDF said.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th May 2024 7:43 am IST
Photo: X.com/ @IDF

Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops have killed more than 130 militants in targeted operations in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a statement.

As part of the operations, the Givati infantry brigade killed more than 80 militants in the area, and located dozens of rifles, grenades, and ammunition, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the IDF statement issued on Saturday.

Additionally, Givati’s reconnaissance unit uncovered significant underground tunnel infrastructure in the area, it said.

Simultaneously, the 401st armored brigade killed about 50 militants in raids on Hamas infrastructure and buildings from which gunfire was shot at IDF troops, and located dozens of tunnel shafts and many anti-aircraft guns.

Givati, one of the five infantry brigades of the IDF, is composed of three battalions, each made up of companies with designated functions.

