Idli Kadai OTT release reminds fans of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Swades’ not everyone is happy

Dhanush’s much-talked-about film Idli Kadai has finally released on Netflix after a good run in theatres. The emotional family drama, which also stars Nithya Menen, Rajkiran and Arun Vijay, is now streaming in multiple languages and has quickly become a trending topic online.

Soon after the OTT release, fans began drawing comparisons between Idli Kadai and Shah Rukh Khan’s 2004 hit Swades. Many viewers said that Dhanush’s character a man returning from abroad to reconnect with his roots reminded them of SRK’s Mohan Bhargav from Swades.

Social media was filled with comments like, “This film gives complete Swades vibes” However, not everyone agreed. Some fans felt that while Swades dealt deeply with social issues and rural development, Idli Kadai focused more on emotions and family ties, making it feel less powerful in message.