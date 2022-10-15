Idli-Vada ATM in Bangalore mints South Indian breakfast!

Published: 15th October 2022

Bangalore: A very nascent store in Bangalore known as ‘fresh hot ‘ consists of idli and vada vending machines, which are quite similar to ATMs.

In order to avail of the food items, one must scan the menu and book the desired food item through a token number which is provided by the vending machine. After selecting the food item one must add it to their credit/debit card details and make the payment.

Once the person scans the phone in front of the machine, the machine starts preparing the required food item. The preparation process lasts for 55 seconds, during which customers can choose their desired toppings as well.

