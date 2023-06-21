IDY 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at UN headquarters

New York: People participate in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters, in New York, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo) New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga with others during the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters, in New York, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo) New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a group photo session with children during the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters, in New York, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo) New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other dignitaries arrives to participate in 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters, in New York, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo) New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga with others during the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters, in New York, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo) New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other dignitaries arrives to participate in 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters, in New York, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)