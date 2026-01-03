I will cut hands of anyone who dares to touch our women: AIMIM leader

Jaleel alleged the "so-called secular parties" favour goons and criminal elements, but hesitate to support Muslims.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd January 2026 4:31 pm IST|   Updated: 3rd January 2026 5:11 pm IST
AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel
Jalna: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel has said he would “cut off the hand” of any individual who dares to touch Muslim women with ill intent, amid a row over a comment made by a Uttar Pradesh minister after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled down the niqab from a woman’s face.

Addressing a rally in Jalna city in Maharashtra on Friday, January 3, Jaleel alleged the “so-called secular parties” favour goons and criminal elements, but hesitate to support Muslims.

He targeted Nitish Kumar over the niqab controversy.

“Mubarak

“A minister from Uttar Pradesh had made an objectionable remark. If anyone dares to touch a Muslim sister with ill intent, I will cut his hand,” the former Aurangabad MP said.

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad had kicked up a row over the controversy involving Nitish Kumar, saying, “What would have happened if he touched her somewhere else?”

He later clarified that the comment was twisted and misinterpreted.

Jaleel campaigned for 17 candidates of AIMIM in the fray for the January 15 municipal corporation elections.

“Secular parties often brand AIMIM as a communal and untouchable party, whereas in reality, they themselves are the most communal and do not want Muslims to emerge as leaders.

“They have no hesitation in favouring goons and criminal elements, but they hesitate to stand with Muslims or give proper representation to the Muslim community,” he alleged.

Jaleel also mocked Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat’s demand to freeze AIMIM’s kite election symbol, citing the coincidence of the civic polls with the Makar Sankranti festival.

In a lighter vein, the AIMIM leader appealed to Shiv Sena and BJP leaders not to wear “watches” for the next month, a remark aimed at the clock symbol of their Mahayuti partner, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

