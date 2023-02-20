If Asad can come from Hyderabad for Junaid, Nasir, why can’t Ghelot, Pilot?: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national president Asaduddin Owaisi while addressing a public meeting at Tonk on Sunday hit out at the Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot for remaining quiet on issues relating to Muslim minorities in fear of losing out on Hindu votes.

“Today we have witnessed a gruesome murder of Nasir and Junaid,” said Owaisi referring to the bodies of two Muslim men who were charred to death in Haryana earlier this week in what is believed to be an attack by cow vigilantes.

“Nine MLAs won seats in Rajasthan among them three were Mewati Muslims, how many of them raised their voice in support of deceased brothers?” questioned Owaisi.

Also Read AIMIM leaders visiting every constituency in Rajasthan: Owaisi

“If I can go to Bharatpur to meet the family of Nasir and Junaid, why can’t Gehlot and Pilot from Jaipur and Tonk visit them? They are scared that if they are spotted with Muslims they might lose the support of our Hindu brothers. This is the reality that they want your vote, but they don’t want to visit your brother’s graveyard,” he added.

Owasi pointed out Pilot’s casual statement over the Bhiwani killings where he said that “culprits should be punished.”

While slamming Pilot’s casual attitude, Owaisi stated, “This is being said for the last 70 years, Mr Sachin, that the culprits must be punished. But the culprits are not punished. We (Muslims) are. Our houses are being deserted and our daughters’ futures are destroyed. We are punished,” states Owaisi.

Owaisi went on the slam Pilot stating that he did not have the courage to take Junaid and Nasir’s names or that Meo Muslims are being oppressed by cow vigilantes.

“They are afraid that if they are seen with Muslims they will not get the votes of their Hindu brothers. They want your votes but they will not stand by you when the dead bodies of your brother and son are lying in front of you. They want your vote but will not garland the grave of my brothers and sons,” Owais slams the duo asking Muslims of Rajasthan to beware of Congress and BJP’s ‘propaganda’.

After the murder of the duo, allegedly by members of the Bajrang Dal, the chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Owaisi also accused chief minister Gehlot of discriminating against the families of Juniad and Nasir by grating them a compensation of a mere Rs 15 lakh, while the similar cases in Udaipur and Bhilwara, the families of the deceased were given Rs 50 lakh and a government job.