If I am country’s biggest ‘thug’, why did you accept Rs 50 cr from me? Conman tears into Kejriwal

New Delhi: Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has come down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, asking him a series of questions in an open letter.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is in jail in an extortion case of ₹ 200 crore accuses Arvind Kejriwal.



He has claimed that at the behest of Kejriwal, he gave ₹50 crore at the farmhouse of Minister Kailash Gehlot. In 2016, they had also met over dinner at Hyatt Hotel, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/OOw8pJ6L4R — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) November 5, 2022

“If I am the country’s biggest thug on what basis did you accept Rs 50 crore from me and offered me a Rajya Sabha seat,” he asked the Delhi Chief Minister in a letter released by him on Friday.

Sukesh said that he had also filed a fresh complaint with the Delhi Lieutenant Governor against Kejriwal, AAP leaders Kailash Gehlot and Satyendra Jain.

Meanwhile, through his letter, he asked Kejriwal a series of questions.

“In 2016, Kejriwal Ji, why did you force me to bring 20 to 30 more individuals to contribute Rs 500 crores in cash to the party in return for seats and postings in AAP Karnataka and Tamil Nadu?” he asked further in his letter.

Sukesh even alleged that Kejriwal, along with AAP jailed leader Satyendra Jain, had attended his dinner party in a five-star hotel in 2016.

“Why did you attend my dinner party along with Mr Jain in 2016 at Hyatt, Bhikaji Cama Place, where I was staying after delivering Rs 50 crores which I paid at Gehlot farmhouse at Asola to Mr Satyendra Jain on your instructions?,” he asked Kejriwal.

Also Read Delhi BJP spokesman puts up poster comparing Kejriwal to Hitler

“Kejriwal Ji, why have you forced me and kept following up to make sure Mr Bhaskar Rao, Ex-Commissioner of Police, Banglore only joins AAP after his service as a super cop?” he further asked.

“Kejriwal Ji, why did you speak to me on the phone with Mr Jain in 2017 when he came to visit me in Tihar Jail? In the black iPhone the name was saved as AK-2,” Sukesh said.

“Kejriwal Ji, why did you keep telling Mr Jain to ask me to convince a few MLAs and actors in Tamil Nadu to join AAP? In 2016 and 2017 why was constant pressure put on me? How come you were ‘Ok’ when 10 more crores were paid to Mr Jain in 2019 for jail protection money,” he asked.

“So hence Kejriwal Ji, before pointing your finger towards me and trying to make the issue political and diverting the topic in people’s minds, now it is time you will be answerable to the law as I will submit evidence of every transaction and conversation between you, me and other associates of yours. I don’t think I will back up,” he further said.