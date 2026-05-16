‘If Pakistan harbours terrorists, operates against India…’: Army chief’s stern message

New Delhi: In a stern military message to Islamabad, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said if Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to “decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not”.

At an interactive session hosted by ‘Uniform Unveiled’ at the Manekshaw Centre here, he was asked about how the Indian Army will respond if circumstances that led to Operation Sindoor last year comes up again.

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The Army chief said, “If you have heard me earlier, what I have said… that Pakistan, if it continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not.”

His remarks at the event, ‘Sena Samwad’, came days after the country and the Indian military marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

Gen Dwivedi’s remarks, though brief carried a blunt message to Pakistan, and reiterated India’s stand against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 last year in retaliation to the deadly toPahalgam terror attack, with Indian forces conducting precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan later also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly 88 hours, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.