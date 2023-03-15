If PM Modi was nominated, India could have won one more Oscar: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana industries minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that India could have won one more Oscar award if the PM was nominated under the best actor category.

Speaking on the Oscar win by the RRR movie team for the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song, the BRS leader mocked the Prime Minister for being a ‘great actor’ for making promises like delivering Rs 15 lakh to every Indian’s bank account.

He also said that the Prime Minister is ‘looting’ the country for the sake of Adani. He also called the BJP the ‘misfortune’ for Telangana.

KTR made these remarks during a public meeting held at the Jukkal constituency in Kamareddy district.

“What did the Congress do for the state in the last 55 years? Why should a chance be given to leaders who haven’t done anything when they had the chance? The BJP had also promised many things for Telangana during the bifurcation like the Kajipet coach factory and the Bayyaram steel plant but has terribly failed in delivering them. Alas, they still come here and speak shamelessly,” he remarked.

The minister also attacked PM Modi-led centre for a hike in the LPG prices. “Centre increased the petrol price from Rs 70 to Rs 115 per litre. The gas cylinder is now Rs 1200 from the earlier Rs 400. Prices of all essential commodities went up. So, is Modi God for doing all these injustices? He is only God to Adani but not for the people of Telangana,” KTR said.

Earlier, KTR laid the foundation stone for Nagamadugu lift irrigation project and also inaugurated a bridge built on the Manjeera river.