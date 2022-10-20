Igniting minds: SIO to discuss social change

Hyderabad: The Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) Telangana has set for itself a mighty goal of bringing about the ‘social reconstruction’ of society through “enlightenment, engagement and empowerment.” For this it plans to ignite the mindset of students and youth towards the much needed social change.

SIO, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, is organising a two-day conference on Saturday and Sunday at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, to mark completion of its 40 years of journey. The conference intends to indicate the way forward to tackle the grim situation obtaining in the country on different fronts. “Mere reactionary acts and emotional responses would not help. What is required is positive and constructive action,” said Dr. Talha Faiyazuddin, State President, SIO.

The conference will do some brainstorming and have a threadbare discussion on various issues plaguing the society like hate crime, unemployment and violence against women. It will underline the need for a holistic and multi-dimensional approach to solving issues. For this the SIO wants to engage with various stakeholders as per their potential. Parallel sessions have been planned with school and madrassa children as also with engineering and medical students on the first day. The students will be motivated to play their role in advocating truth and curbing evil in the society. They will be told to dream big and become an asset to society. A range of activities including dramas, skits, mono acts and motivational talks are lined up to enthuse the participants. The day will end with a cultural programme titled – Mera payam aur hai. Inspiring poems and the ideological journey of SIO will be highlighted.

On the second day a public session will be held. Some of the topics listed for discussion are: combating fascism, capacity building and way forward and understanding social change. Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, has agreed to address the conference. Other noted speakers include Hamid Mohammed Khan, President, JIH, TS, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, member All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Syed Muhiuddin Shakir, National Secretary, JIH, Ms Afsar Jahan, High Court advocate and Abdul Salam Puthige, Editor, Varthabharati.

An interesting expo is also being arranged on the occasion to highlight the message of the holy Quran and the Prophet’s life through models.