IIFA 2022: Rakhi Sawant to perform with beau Adil Khan Durrani

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has finally found her new love in Mysore-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani and she cannot stop flaunting her new relationship. Be it him buying her a house in Dubai or gifting her a swanky BMW, the couple has been constantly hitting the headlines. Recently, they announced their engagement and fans cannot stop crazing over them.

Now, the latest buzz is that Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani will be flying to Abu Dhabi to perform in the upcoming IIFA Awards 2022.

Going by an Instagram post of ace Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani, an elated Rakhi Sawant can be seen celebrating hitting 5 million on the photo-sharing app. He captioned the video, “Rakhi Sawant with Aadil all set to rock IIFA. Congratulations to her for 5 million “real” followers.”

For the unversed, IIFA 2022 will open at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leisure and entertainment destination, on June 3 with the IIFA Rocks concert hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana.

IIFA Awards will take place on June 4. Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul will host the main night. The gala event will also see performances by Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi.