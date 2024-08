IIFA 2024: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh lead Best Actor nominations

Mumbai: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has announced the nominees for this year’s awards, and the competition is fierce.

On Monday, August 19, IIFA revealed that ‘Animal’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is leading the pack with 11 nominations. Close behind is ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, with 10 nominations.

Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed blockbusters, Jawan and Pathaan, have each secured seven nominations in the Popular Category, reflecting their massive success at the box office and among fans.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey’s film ’12th Fail’ also made a strong showing, earning five nominations.

Here’s The Complete List Of IIFA 2024 Nominations in the Popular Category:

Best Picture

Vidhu Vinod Chopra- ’12th Fail’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga- ‘Animal’ Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta- ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Gauri Khan- ‘Jawan’ Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora- ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Ronnie Screwvala- ‘Sam Bahadur’

Direction

Vidhu Vinod Chopra-’12th Fail’ Sandeep Reddy Vanga-‘Animal’ Karan Johar-‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Atlee -‘Jawan’ Siddharth Anand – ‘Pathaan’ Amit Rai-‘OMG 2’

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

Rani Mukerji- ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ Alia Bhatt- ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Deepika Padukone – ‘Pathaan’ Kiara Advani- ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Taapsee Pannu- ‘Dunki’

Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

Vikrant Massey-’12th Fail’ Ranbir Kapoor- ‘Animal’ Ranveer Singh-‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Shah Rukh Khan-‘Jawan’ Vicky Kaushal- ‘Sam Bahadur’ Sunny Deol-‘Gadar 2’

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

Tripti Dimri- ‘Animal’ Geeta Aggarwal Sharma- ’12th Fail’ Sanya Malhotra-‘Sam Bahadur’ Jaya Bachchan- ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Shabana Azmi – ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

Dharmendra- ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Gajraj Rao- ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Tota Roy Chowdhury- ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Anil Kapoor-‘Animal’ Jaideep Ahlawat-‘An Action Hero’

Performance in a Negative Role

Bobby Deol-Animal John Abraham- Pathaan Vijay Sethupathi-Jawan Emraan Hashmi-Tiger 3 Yami Gautam-OMG 2

Music Direction

Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar-Animal Pritam- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Vishal-Shekhar – Pathaan Anirudh Ravichander-Jawan Sachin-Jigar-‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ Shantanu Moitra-12th Fail

Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh-Animal Bhupinder Babbal-Animal Vishal Mishra-Animal Arijit Singh-Pathaan

5.Diljit Dosanjh-Dunki

Playback Singer (Female)