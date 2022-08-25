IIIT-Basara students boycott classes after student dies by suicide

Hyderabad: Following the suicide of a first-year civil engineering student from IIIT Basara, Students staged a campus bandh and boycotted classes claiming negligence on the part of the varsity after an ambulance failed to arrive on time.

Suresh Rathore, 19, of Dichpally in neighbouring Nizamabad, who was a student of IIIT-Basara died by suicide on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Praveen Kumar told The News Minute, “Through our basic investigation into his stuff like mobile, we established that he ended his life owing to some personnel circumstances.”

The Incharge Vice-chancellor, Venkataramana, and director Sampath Kumar did not comment yet on the death of Suresh Rathod.

Following Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s visit to Basar, student leaders said that police and authorities were harassing them. In commemoration of Suresh Rathod, who lost his life, students held a rally with their mobile torch lights turned on. Authorities set limitations on the campus gathering, which they defied.