IIITH receives Rs 1.54 cr grant to fund and support AI research

Research team will be led by Professor Ramesh Loganathan.

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) announced on Friday, March 1, that it has received grant funding of USD 186,000 (Rs 1,54,16,740.20) from Qualcomm Technologies Inc. to be used over the next three years towards research in the field of edge AI, the development of AI models, and the establishment of an edge AI research lab by IIITH.

The lab will work on developing edge AI use cases on Qualcomm platforms, for which the company will offer its Qualcomm Innovators Development Kit (QIDK) along with technical and Knowledge support and mentorship to the research team led by Professor Ramesh Loganathan.

“IIITH has had a very long association with Qualcomm in multiple areas right since its inception. This lab is yet another in this series and will help take our existing strengths in the edge AI areas to new heights,” said Prof. C. V. Jawahar, Dean R&D, IIITH.

Vice President, Engineering, at Qualcomm India Shashi Reddy, said, “Our collaboration with IIITH will usher in an era where innovation flourishes. Together, we aim to unlock the vast potential of Indian R&D and cultivate a rich pool of edge AI use cases and solutions. The synergy between Qualcomm and IIITH holds promise for empowering Indian universities and intellect in the years ahead.”

