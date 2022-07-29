IIT Bombay students threaten hunger strike against proposed fee hike

Mumbai: Students of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) on Thursday decided to start a hunger strike if their demands including revocation of the recent fee hike are not fulfilled by August 5, 2022.

During the all-team meeting of IIT Bombay students held on July 28, demand for revocation of the Board of Governors resolution that recommended a five percent annual hike in the fee was also made.

The demands also include the inclusion of student representatives in the Standing Committee for student fee matters.

Varsity imposes burden: IIT Bombay

The statement released by IIT Bombay students mentioned that the recent hike decision by the varsity administration imposes a compounded burden of years of fee hike on the students.

Highlighting the fact that many students are yet to come out of COVID pandemic effects and cope with steepening inflation, the students said that the decision is extremely inconsiderate towards the students.

Justifying their protest against the fee hike, students mentioned, “By making education more and more expensive in important public institutions like IITs, we are effectively closing the doors of these institutions on many”.

According to students, the protest aims to struggle to keep those doors open for today’s generation as well as tomorrow’s.

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay is a public university established in 1958. It is one of the top institutions in India.

As top rankers in the science and engineering discipline aim to get admission into the university, the varsity is the most competitive institution in India.

The programs at the university are of 4 years, 5 years, and 2 years. Admission into the university is possible through competative exams Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE), Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM), and Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).