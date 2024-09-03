IIT Delhi inaugurates first international campus in Abu Dhabi

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has officially inaugurated its first international campus in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 2.

The landmark event was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, making a significant milestone for the India-UAE educational collaboration.

According to the reports, the inaugural batch of the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus consists of 52 students enrolled in the Bachelor’s degree programmes in Computer Science and Engineering as well as Energy Engineering. These students were selected through JEE Advanced and the newly launched Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) for international students.

On the occasion, IIT Delhi signed several strategic partnerships with leading Abu Dhabi universities including the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Khalifa University, Zayed University and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

Such partnerships are anticipated to promote higher academic and research capabilities in Abu Dhabi as well as partnerships that would boost supporting research and new startup enterprises.

The establishment of the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus is another breakthrough of the Vision Document signed by PM Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in February 2022, for pushing India-UAE relations to advanced levels and venturing into new collaborative areas.

