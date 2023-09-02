IIT Delhi students hangs self in hostel room

Anil Kumar was pursuing B.Tech in Mathematics and Computing (session 2019-2023), and was staying in the Vindhyachal Hostel of the institute, a senior police officer said.

New Delhi: A 21-year-old engineering student allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday evening, police said.

The matter was reported around 6 p.m. at Kishangarh Police Station.

According to the institute’s rules, Kumar was supposed to vacate the hostel room in June, but since he could not qualify for some subjects he was given an extension for six months to clear his subjects, the officer said.

The door was closed from inside and had to be broken open by the fire department.

The dean of students/CMO IIT, chief security officer, and crime and forensic teams were present at the time of the breaking of the door.

No foul play has been observed so far. Inquest proceedings are being conducted, police added.

