IIT graduate electrocuted in Telangana’s Siddipet

Hyderabad: An IIT graduate was electrocuted in Telangana’s Siddipet district on Tuesday, October 7 while removing a flexi.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Vivek Kiran Reddy. According to the police, the incident occurred when Reddy tried to remove the dangling flexi which came in contact with power supply wires. Upon touching the flexi, Reddy died on the spot.

The incident occurred in Thomala area of Siddipet. Reddy had completed his graduation from IIT and returned home to spend time with his parents. The parents, Yadav Reddy and Anjali were left in shock and grief after the incident.

A case was registered, and the police are investigating the matter.

Also Read Telangana HC pulls up authorities over electrocution tragedy in Ramanthapur

Deaths due to electrocution in Telangana are a matter of concern. The Telangana High Court on August 20 came down heavily on the government and civic authorities after six people died due to electrocution in Hyderabad’s Ramanthapur.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka, while hearing the matter, raised pointed questions about accountability, asking:

“Who will take responsibility for people’s lives? The Centre? The state government? The GHMC? Or the service providers? How can each one say it’s not their responsibility? Everyone is responsible for the Ramantapur incident. Show some concern for human lives. Six people have died, without people, what use are cables and internet?” the bench asked.

The observations were made during the hearing of a lunch motion petition filed by Bharti Airtel, challenging the state government’s direction to disconnect TV and internet cables fixed to electricity poles across Hyderabad in the aftermath of the accident.