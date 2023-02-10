IIT Hyderabad launches internships for UG students; Details here

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) on Friday announced that it will offer 150 internships to undergraduate students (non-IITH) this year under its newly launched Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE) scheme.

The call for inviting applications across all 18 departments is now open on the IITH website and SRC social media pages. Applications may be submitted by Feb 22, 2023.

Interested individuals can also apply online.

The internship period starts on May 15 and is for 2 months (i.e. till July 14, 2023). Selected candidates will get a consolidated honorarium of Rs 15,000 for these two months. The selection of candidates for the internship will be made department-wise based on the individuals’ credentials and research inclination in the respective field, a press note from IIT-H informed.

Outlining the importance of the SURE Scheme, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, “IITH promotes the spirit of inventing and innovation in Technology for Humanity. The SURE Scheme is the true extension of this motive of leveraging our research & innovation ecosystem to the country. I am confident the exposure to the research & innovation ecosystem at IITH will boost & significantly contribute to the Entrepreneurship Index of the country”.

Elaborating on the objective of SURE, Prof Chandra S Sharma, Dean (Sponsored Research & Consultancy – SRC), said, “The aim of this scheme is to nurture & attract potential and bright PhD students apart from encouraging research culture among UG students and at the same time, hand holding Tier-⅔ Institutes as a social responsibility of all of us.”