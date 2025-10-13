IIT Hyderabad presents Rs 19 lakh for 7 student startups

Published: 13th October 2025 8:43 pm IST

Hyderabad: KLH Aziznagar Campus has secured Rs 19 lakh in funding from IIT Hyderabad’s TiHAN I-Hub to support seven student-led startups. The funding, ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per startup, will back initiatives across healthcare, robotics, drone technology, traffic management, and intelligent electronic systems.

Among the supported startups, the teacher-student-led Hillsafe, led by Dr Akella Ramakrishna and student Ayushi Bhati, focuses on safety solutions. Electronic LOOP, guided by Dr Budati Anil Kumar and student N Sree Karthikeya Reddy, is working on next-generation electronics, while Cognalis Solutions, developed by the same student, advances intelligent digital platforms.

Smart Traffic on Edge, created by student Reka Ruthika with mentorship from Assistant Professor N Chiranjeevi, aims to improve traffic management using AI and edge computing. AI_TechDrones, founded by student K. Abhilash, develops AI-driven drone technologies. Medfly, initiated by student Pranav, focuses on healthcare drones, and Robo Sevak, led by Dr. Kayam Sai Kumar and student Krishnaveni, is building robotic assistants.

TiHAN I-Hub, a national center of excellence for Autonomous Navigation Systems at IIT Hyderabad, has supported the initiative, reinforcing collaboration between academia and industry in building India’s innovation ecosystem.

