IIT Hyderabad to launch nuclear technology programme

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad on Tuesday, June 23, announced the launch of the Nuclear Technology Orientation Programme in collaboration with Crimson Energy Experts Pvt Ltd, describing it as a significant step towards strengthening the country’s nuclear energy talent pipeline.

The programme, which will commence on August 3 at the IITH campus, is a three-month residential programme designed to equip engineers and professionals with a comprehensive understanding of nuclear power technologies and operations and build a skilled workforce for India’s growing nuclear energy sector, a release from IIT Hyderabad said.

As India accelerates its clean energy transition and expands its nuclear power capacity, the demand for trained professionals with domain knowledge in nuclear technologies is expected to grow significantly, it said.

The Nuclear Technology Orientation Programme (NTOP), aims to bridge this industry-academia gap by offering participants exposure to the technical, operational, safety, and regulatory aspects of nuclear power generation, it said.

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The programme is targeted at early and mid-career engineers, managers from Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies, engineering consultants, power sector personnel, and executives from public sector undertakings engaged in energy and infrastructure development.

The curriculum combines foundational nuclear engineering concepts with practical industry perspectives and covers topics such as Reactor Physics, Reactor Engineering, Radiation shielding, Nuclear safety, Waste management, Reactor instrumentation and Control systems, Thermal hydraulics, Quality assurance, Emergency preparedness, and Advanced Nuclear technologies, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

Participants will learn from IIT Hyderabad faculty and experienced scientists and engineers from the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) organisations, the release said.

Speaking on the launch of the programme, IITH Director Prof B S Murty said through this programme, IITH aims to contribute to capacity building by bringing together academic expertise and industry experience to develop a highly skilled workforce for strategic sectors.