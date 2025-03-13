IIT Hyderabad among best universities in India for engineering

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has bagged a spot in the list of the best universities in India for engineering and technology.

In the 2025 edition of the QS World University Ranking by Subject, the university ranks in the range of 501-550.

Rankings

The rankings, released on Wednesday, March 12, provide an independent comparative analysis of the performance of more than 18,300 individual university programs taken by students at more than 1,700 universities in 100 locations around the world, across 55 academic disciplines.

In the ranking, another university located in Hyderabad bagged a spot. The University of Hyderabad ranks in these seven subjects – English Language and Literature (251-300), Linguistics (301-350), Sociology (301-375), Chemistry (451-500), Economics and Econometrics (501-550), Physics and Astronomy (601-675), and Biological Sciences (651-700).

IIT Hyderabad ranks 11 among best universities in India for engineering

Among universities in the country, IIT Hyderabad ranks 11th. The list is topped by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), whose global ranking is 26.

Following is the list of the best universities in India for engineering: