IIT Hyderabad among best universities in India for engineering

In the ranking, another university located in Hyderabad bagged a spot.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th March 2025 10:56 am IST
wip-IIT Hyderabad selects 75 innovators under Greenko BUILD Program
IIT Hyderabad campus.

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has bagged a spot in the list of the best universities in India for engineering and technology.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

In the 2025 edition of the QS World University Ranking by Subject, the university ranks in the range of 501-550.

Rankings

The rankings, released on Wednesday, March 12, provide an independent comparative analysis of the performance of more than 18,300 individual university programs taken by students at more than 1,700 universities in 100 locations around the world, across 55 academic disciplines.

MS Creative School

In the ranking, another university located in Hyderabad bagged a spot. The University of Hyderabad ranks in these seven subjects – English Language and Literature (251-300), Linguistics (301-350), Sociology (301-375), Chemistry (451-500), Economics and Econometrics (501-550), Physics and Astronomy (601-675), and Biological Sciences (651-700).

IIT Hyderabad ranks 11 among best universities in India for engineering

Among universities in the country, IIT Hyderabad ranks 11th. The list is topped by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), whose global ranking is 26.

Also Read
IMD Hyderabad issues orange alert as summer intensifies

Following is the list of the best universities in India for engineering:

  • Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)
  • Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
  • Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)
  • Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)
  • Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
  • Indian Institute of Science
  • Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)
  • Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)
  • Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, India
  • Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi (IIT BHU Varanasi)
  • Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH)
  • Indiana University Bloomington

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th March 2025 10:56 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button