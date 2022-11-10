IIT-ian moves to Canada for Meta job, gets fired after two days

Soon after social media giant Meta chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg announced to lay of 11,000 jobs, an Indian man who had moved to Canada after securing a job at the social media platform was told to leave.

Himanshu V, a graduate of IIT-Kharagpur had relocated to Canada but now is stuck and doesn’t know what to do. He had earlier worked in brands like GitHub, Adobe and Flipkart.

In his LinkedIn post, he wrote, “I relocated to Canada to join #Meta and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff. My heart goes out to everyone facing a difficult situation right now.”

”Honestly, I have no idea! I’m looking forward to whatever comes next. Let me know if you know of any position or hiring for a software engineer (Canada or India),” he concluded his post by asking for job references in Canada or India.

Himanshu’s post struck the cord for many LinkedIn users as they could relate to his agony. While some showed sympathy and consoled him, many tagged him in job opportunities and shared links.

One user wrote, “I’m not sure how these things happen? How does a company not know that they’re making someone move across continents just to lay them off 2 days after?! Surely they had the ‘layoff list’ ready atleast a couple of weeks in advance.’

Meta, previously known as Facebook, made a surprise announcement to fire off 11,000 employees on November 9. The announcement came as a rude shock to many.

Zuckerberg, in his latest blog post, said that the decision was taken following the drop in revenue.

“Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history. I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go,” Zuckerberg said.

Fired employees would get 16 weeks of base pay along with two additional weeks for every year of service. They will get the cost of healthcare for six months, the company said.