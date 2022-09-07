IIT-Kanpur student ends life by suicide in hostel room

Kanpur: A PhD student in IIT-Kanpur ended his life by suicide on the campus, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when a student informed the security personnel that Prashant Singh’s room was locked from inside and he was not responding to knocks.

The institute’s administrators forcibly opened the door and found Prasant Singh hanging from the ceiling with the help of a bedsheet.

He was rushed to the health centre of the Institute, where the on-call physician pronounced him dead.

The police and the forensic team were called in and the student’s family was also informed about the incident. The student’s body has been kept in the mortuary of the Hallet hospital.

In a release, the staff and students of IIT-K have condoled the demise of the student who had outstanding academic qualifications.