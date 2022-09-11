IITs prepare for Web 3.0 future, to provide crypto, blockchain, NFT courses

New Delhi: Web 3.0, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Metaverse and NFT are future-centric technology-based courses. Such educational programmes are being developed in India by TimesPro in collaboration with leading industry partners and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Students, who would complete these new age technology-based courses, will be issued certificates by institutes like IIT-Delhi, IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Ropar. Even the IIT faculties are also being involved in designing many of these technology-based courses.

As per FICCI-EYs 2022 report, Web3.0 is christened as the game-changer for the internet and can add nearly $1.1 trillion to India’s GDP by 2032. It also mentions that the metaverse will drastically evolve, lead several disruptions, build consumer experience, and by 2025 have over 50 million avatars in its space.

To offer future-centric and tech-driven programmes to learners, a Web3.0 learning initiative has been launched, through a unique interactive experience in the metaverse.

The objective of the initiative in India is to provide the students unmatched quality of modern and new-age learning through cutting-edge programmes in various Web 3.0 technologies like Blockchain, Crypto Currency, Metaverse, NFT among others.

These programmes have been developed in collaboration with leading industry and institute partners like Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, iHub Divyasampark (IIT Roorkee) and India Blockchain Alliance.

Under these technology-based courses various certificate programmes are being offered according to the convenience and ability of the students. Its core is to provide learners with an opportunity to learn in the field of ever-evolving technology.

Starting with Web 3.0, Blockchain Developer Programme will be introduced in collaboration with various to enhance the skillsets of tech learners in addition to Certificate Programmes in Blockchain, FinTech, Blockchain Fundamentals and Solidity and Ethereum Smart Contracts.

The learners can learn them as per their convenience.

Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, told IANS, “TimesPro has been investing in emerging technologies and introduced several flagship programmes in Full Stack, Cybersecurity, AI, Big Data, Cloud Computing, etc. We have collaborated with the leading IITs, academia and the industry to offer new-age and upskilling programmes, and the Web 3.0 initiative is a continuation of our effort.”

These programmes will focus on learner-centricity and high engagement through case studies, projects, assignments, hackathons, and capstone projects.

In addition to core learning, career services such as resume preparation, one-on-one mentoring with industry experts, and expert sessions will be part of the curriculum. The programmes will be delivered through TimesPro’s state-of-the-art learning management system (LMS).

As a part of the initiative, a Web 3.0 Centre of Excellence (C.o.E) is also being launched to develop a robust virtual ecosystem of industry partners, resources, and a network of global SMEs to build a strong learner community.

These programmes will develop a deep understanding of Web 3.0 technologies for learners that are changing the way the world is interacting online. From the origins of Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, its applications, and real-world use cases to a holistic understanding of the programming language used to code smart contracts in many Blockchain projects and even advanced topics such as Web 3.0, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the Metaverse-the courses will act as steppingstones for learners to stay ahead of the curve.