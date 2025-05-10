Ilaiyaraaja to contribute concert fee and one month’s salary to National Defence Fund

Chennai: Stating that he was very confident that the country’s armed forces would bring the enemy to their knees, one of the country’s finest music directors and a Member of Parliament Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja on Saturday announced that he would be contributing his concert fee and a month’s salary to the National Defence Fund.

Taking to his X timeline on Saturday, Ilaiyaraaja said, ” ‘VALIANT’ – Earlier this year, I composed and recorded my first symphony and named it ‘Valiant’, unaware that in May our real heroes, our soldiers, would need to act with bravery, boldness, courage, precision and determination at the borders to counter the cold blooded killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam. Am very confident that our selfless bravehearts will bring the enemies to their knees.”

Quoting verses from a famous poem by revolutionary poet Bharathiyar, the music director said, “Jaya Bherigai Kottada, Kottada, Jaya Bherigai Kottada – Bharathi. As a proud Indian and a Member of Parliament, I have decided to make a modest contribution of my concert fees and one month’s salary to the “National Defence Fund” for the “Valiant” efforts of our country’s brave heroes to wipe out terrorism, and safeguard our borders & people. Jai Hind @OneMercuri”

Ilaiyaraaja’s announcement comes in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after India launched Operation Sindoor, hitting at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India had been planned and directed.

The Indian army launched Operation Sindoor in response to the terrible and dastardly attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Kashmir which left 25 Indians and one Nepali national dead.

For the unaware, Ilaiyaraaja became the first Indian in March this year to present a western classical symphony at the Eventim Apollo theatre in London. What made the event even more special was the fact that the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra joined Ilaiyaraaja in this historic performance.