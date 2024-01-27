Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter Bhavatharini dies of cancer, Kamal Haasan mourns demise

Published: 27th January 2024 2:58 pm IST
Ilaiyaraaja's daughter Bhavatharini dies of cancer. (Source: X)

Chennai: Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter Bhavatharini is no more.

Bhavatharini, who was also a singer, died at the age of 47. She breathed her last on Thursday in Sri Lanka where she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

After learning about the demise of Bhavatharini, veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to X and paid his heartfelt condolences.

“My heart aches. I don’t know how to console my beloved brother Ilaiyaraaja. I will hold his hands through this. Bhavatharini’s death cannot be tolerated or accepted,” Haasan wrote.

On Friday, her mortal remains were brought to Ilaiyaraaja’s home in Chennai from Sri Lanka.

A day after her death, Ilaiyaraaja posted a picture on X with his late daughter.

Bhavatharini is survived by her husband, father Ilaiyaraaja, and brothers, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Published: 27th January 2024 2:58 pm IST

