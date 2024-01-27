Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter Bhavatharini dies of cancer, Kamal Haasan mourns demise

Chennai: Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter Bhavatharini is no more.

Bhavatharini, who was also a singer, died at the age of 47. She breathed her last on Thursday in Sri Lanka where she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

After learning about the demise of Bhavatharini, veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to X and paid his heartfelt condolences.

மனம் பதைக்கிறது. அருமைச் சகோதரர் இளையராஜாவைத் தேற்ற என்ன செய்வதென்று தெரியவில்லை. அவர் கைகளை மானசீகமாகப் பற்றிக்கொள்கிறேன். பவதாரிணியின் மறைவு பொறுத்துக்கொள்ளவோ ஏற்றுக்கொள்ளவோ முடியாத ஒன்று. இந்தப் பெருந்துயரில் என் சகோதரர் இளையராஜா மனதை இழக்காதிருக்க வேண்டும். பவதாரிணியின்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 26, 2024

“My heart aches. I don’t know how to console my beloved brother Ilaiyaraaja. I will hold his hands through this. Bhavatharini’s death cannot be tolerated or accepted,” Haasan wrote.

On Friday, her mortal remains were brought to Ilaiyaraaja’s home in Chennai from Sri Lanka.

A day after her death, Ilaiyaraaja posted a picture on X with his late daughter.

Bhavatharini is survived by her husband, father Ilaiyaraaja, and brothers, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.