Ileana D’Cruz confirms her second pregnancy

Mumbai: Actress Ileana D’Cruz embraced motherhood in 2023 as she welcomed her first child, son Koa Phoenix Dolan with hubby Michael Dolan. Now, the ‘Rustom’ actress has confirmed that she is expecting her second child.

Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram stories and shared a sneak peek into her midnight cravings. She dropped a picture of packets of puffcorn snacks and antacid chews and time-stamped the post at 12:43 am. “Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant..”, the mommy-to-be captioned the post.

It has been speculated for some time now that Ileana D’Cruz will be welcoming her second child soon. Back in January 2025, the stunner shared a reel of some precious moments from the past year. It included glimpses of her time with her husband Michael Dolan and son Koa Phoenix Dolan. The October segment of the post featured Ileana Ileana D’Cruz looking emotional as she held a pregnancy test kit. She wrote along with the post, “Love. Peace. Kindness. Here’s hoping 2025 is all that and so much more.” Ever since then, the fans have been speculating that the actress is pregnant.

Meanwhile, Ileana D’Cruz made her first pregnancy announcement in April 2023. The ‘Raid’ actress shared a picture of a onesie on her Insta, and wrote, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.”

Back in August 2024, Ileana D’Cruz dropped the first picture of her little bundle of joy. She penned, “Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan. Born on August 1, 2023. No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart’s beyond full.”

Additionally, looking back at her pregnancy days, Ileana D’Cruz wrote on her IG, “One year ago today, my little baby boy was the size of a tiny little poppy seed growing inside me I remember the feelings going through me, the excitement, the nerves, this overwhelming need to protect him and keep him safe.”