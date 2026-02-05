‘Illegal’ coal mine blast in Meghalaya leaves 18 dead, several injured

Shillong: At least 18 labourers were killed, and several others feared trapped following an explosion at an “illegal” coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday, February 5, officials said.

Rescue teams have been engaged in search operations, Director General of Police I Nongrang said, adding that the incident occurred in the Thangsku area in the morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

“Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) quoted Modi as saying in a post on X.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed grief over the incident and announced a probe.

During rescue operations, a total of 18 bodies were recovered from the site, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said.

One person who sustained injuries in the blast was initially taken to Sutnga Primary Health Centre before being referred to a Shillong hospital for better treatment.

“The exact number of labourers present inside the mine at the time of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. More people are feared trapped,” the DGP said.

The explosion is suspected to have occurred during coal mining activities at the site, which is believed to be an illegal operation.

Asked whether the mine was operating illegally, Kumar said, “Yes, it seems like that.”

In a statement, the chief minister said, “Profoundly saddened by the tragic coal mine incident in East Jaintia Hills. My deepest sympathies are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy.”

Sangma said that the state government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

“Accountability will be fixed, and those responsible will face strict legal action. There will be no compromise when it comes to the safety of lives. In this moment of sorrow, the state stands in solidarity with all those affected,” he added.

Profoundly saddened by the tragic coal mine incident in East Jaintia Hills. My deepest sympathies are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy.



The Government of Meghalaya has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Accountability… — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 5, 2026

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a ban on rat-hole coal mining and other unscientific mining practices in Meghalaya in 2014, citing environmental damage and safety risks, while also restricting illegal transportation of coal extracted through such methods.

Rat-hole mining involves digging of narrow tunnels, usually 3-4 feet high, for workers to enter and extract coal. The horizontal tunnels are often termed “rat-holes”, as each just about fits one person.

The Supreme Court later upheld the ban and allowed mining only under scientific and regulated procedures with environmental safeguards.