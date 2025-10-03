Illegal liquor racket busted in Hyderabad’s Mirchowk, 318 bottles seized

Task Force, Mirchowk police nab man for illegal liquor trade; 318 bottles recovered from residence.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd October 2025 4:48 pm IST
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Mirchowk police, along with the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone, arrested 1 person in the illegal procurement and selling of liquor, seizing 318 bottles worth Rs. 60,000.

The accused has been identified as P Narsing Rao, aged 62 years, a resident of Mirchowk. 

According to the police, Rao had been buying liquor bottles in bulk from the nearby wine shops and illegally reselling them at retail price from his residence, making huge profits without a license.

Memory Khan Seminar

Acting on a tip, the police apprehended Rao and seized a total of 57.2 litres of IMF liquor, comprising 318 bottles of various brands worth Rs. 60,000.

The police have registered a case under the Excise Act.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd October 2025 4:48 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button