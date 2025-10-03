Illegal liquor racket busted in Hyderabad’s Mirchowk, 318 bottles seized

Hyderabad: The Mirchowk police, along with the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone, arrested 1 person in the illegal procurement and selling of liquor, seizing 318 bottles worth Rs. 60,000.

The accused has been identified as P Narsing Rao, aged 62 years, a resident of Mirchowk.

According to the police, Rao had been buying liquor bottles in bulk from the nearby wine shops and illegally reselling them at retail price from his residence, making huge profits without a license.

Acting on a tip, the police apprehended Rao and seized a total of 57.2 litres of IMF liquor, comprising 318 bottles of various brands worth Rs. 60,000.

The police have registered a case under the Excise Act.