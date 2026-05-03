Illegal sword factory busted in Rajasthan as 9,032 weapons seized

Three accused individuals were arrested under the Arms Act following police raids at two locations, one of which was the scrap warehouse.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 3rd May 2026 6:26 pm IST
Illegal sword manufacturing unit busted in Rajasthan
Illegal sword manufacturing unit busted in Rajasthan

Rajsamand: Rajasthan Police busted an illegal sword factory and seized over 9,000 weapons, along with other manufacturing equipment, in Rajsamand district.

The factory was reportedly producing the weapons in mass in a scrap warehouse in Rajsamand’s Nathdwara city. Three accused individuals were arrested under the Arms Act following police raids at two locations, one of which was the scrap warehouse.

Videos from the scene show a massive cache of weapons stored around the facility, with abandoned equipment. According to local media, the Shrinathji Temple Police received information about the storage of illegally manufactured weapons inside a scrap warehouse in Upli Odan. The police recovered 9,032 swords while inspecting the site.

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Some of the swords were already sharpened and finished, while others were uncovered, half-done. Two accused, Ajay Sikligar and Sonu Suthar, were found at the warehouse and were unable to furnish documents authenticating the business.

A second raid was conducted, leading to the discovery of a sword manufacturing site operating out of a welding shop. Around 196 swords were seized from the second location. Another accused, Sikander Siligar, was also booked.

Both cases were registered under the Arms Act and a police investigation is currently underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 3rd May 2026 6:26 pm IST

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