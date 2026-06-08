‘Illegal’ temples, mosques razed for road widening in Jaipur

Jaipur: The enforcement wing of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Monday, June 8, removed illegal structures in the Jagatpura area here as part of a project to widen a road running parallel to a railway line to 80 feet.

During the action, the Jaipur district administration suspended mobile internet services in several parts of the city as a precautionary measure for the drive involving religious structures.

JDA Vigilance Wing Deputy Inspector General Anand Sharma said that religious structures were removed as part of a road-widening plan.

“We had given notice to the caretakers of the religious structures to remove the encroachment themselves. Some of them removed the encroachment themselves while the remaining structures were removed in today’s drive. Earlier, 127 structures were removed during the May 22 drive on the same road,” Sharma said.

Officials said that at present, the road has narrowed to just 25 to 30 feet at several places, whereas revenue records show its width as 80 feet. The approximately two-kilometre-long stretch connects the Nandpuri underpass to Jagatpura and passes through six major colonies.

The enforcement wing of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Monday, June 8, removed illegal structures in Jagatpura area here as part of a project to widen a road running parallel to a railway line to 80 feet.



During the action, the Jaipur district administration suspended… pic.twitter.com/vnR4tca0kq — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 8, 2026

Mobile internet to be suspended til June 9 midnight

Mobile internet will remain suspended until midnight of June 9 across the Jaipur North and Jaipur East police districts. Voice call services will continue to function normally.

Divisional Commissioner V Saravan Kumar had issued the directions to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain public order, citing the possibility of misusing social media and internet-based communication platforms.

Officials said five religious structures, including a mosque, two temples, a satsang building and a mazar, falling within the road boundary were removed during the exercise.

Around 3,000 police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Authorities have also restricted movement in parts of the locality and are monitoring the situation through drone surveillance.

Electricity supply in the immediate area was also temporarily disconnected as part of the security arrangements.