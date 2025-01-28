Illegal weapons case: BJP MP Eatala moves Telangana HC to quash case

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the case was filed without any substantial evidence and asserted that Rajender had not committed any crime that would warrant the sections invoked by the police.

MP Eatala Rajender alleges that 15 teams received training to create communal disturbances in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The High Court has directed the police to file a counter in the case registered against BJP MP Eatala Rajender at the Pocharam police station in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The case alleges that Rajender possessed weapons and the High Court sought an explanation regarding it.

This legal action follows a complaint by a security guard, Gyarra Upender, from Sriharsha Constructions, who claimed that he was attacked during a protest organized by the One-Plot Owners Association against land encroachments in the Korremula revenue area of Ghatkesar mandal.

On Monday, January 27, Justice K Lakshman presided over the hearing.

They contended that despite no weapons being found, a case was registered alleging otherwise.

The defence claimed that the case was initiated to extort money from Rajender and to damage his reputation, suggesting political motivations behind it.

After considering these arguments, the judge issued notices to both the police and the complainant, instructing them to submit detailed counters.

The hearing has been adjourned until February 10.

