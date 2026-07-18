I’m proof success needs passion, not just facilities: Azharuddin

Hyderabad: Former India cricket captain and Telangana Minorities Minister Mohammed Azharuddin on Saturday, July 18, urged students to dream big, recalling how he had risen to lead the national cricket team despite growing up with just a small school playground.

Azharuddin, who captained India in Tests and one-day internationals through the 1990s, was speaking to students and teachers during a visit to the Telangana Public School in Arutla, Rangareddy district, where he inspected classrooms, laboratories, hostels, sanitation facilities, drinking water arrangements and sports infrastructure, including cricket practice nets and basketball and volleyball courts.

Addressing the gathering, the minister thanked the school management, principal, teachers and officials for their efforts towards providing quality education to children.

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Azharuddin recalls school days

Recalling his own school days, Azharuddin said his school had only a small playground, but he and his classmates had worked hard with determination. This, he said, was proof that success depends not merely on facilities but on dedication, passion and perseverance. He said students should make the best use of the facilities available to them today.

“Passion is the foundation of success, and without genuine passion, no one can truly work hard or achieve excellence. Whether in academics, sports or any profession, dedication, discipline and continuous effort are the keys to success,” he said.

Encouraging the students to set ambitious goals, Azharuddin said every child should aspire to become a successful professional, administrator, teacher, scientist, doctor, engineer, civil servant, sportsperson or leader, and should keep striving to improve through hard work and commitment.