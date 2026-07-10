Azharuddin launches AI initiative for minority students

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards preparing minority students for the future digital economy, the Telangana government has launched an “artificial intelligence (AI) Readiness and Digital Safety Programme” for nearly 80,000 students studying in 205 Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) schools and colleges.

The programme is implemented by TMREIS in collaboration with MASK NextGen and Doxa Consulting Private Limited (DCPL). As part of the initiative, DCPL has been onboarded as the global implementation and strategic partner to execute the programme across Telangana’s minority institutions, read a release dated Friday, July 10.

The programme will officially commence on August 15, and will be provided free of cost to government students and those under a collaborative and socially responsible partnership model.

Will ensure our students are not left behind: Azharuddin

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises, Mohammed Azharuddin, during the announcement of the programme, assured that the state government is committed to equipping minority students with future-ready skills and opportunities in emerging technologies, including AI.

“Artificial Intelligence is the future, and it is transforming the world at an unprecedented pace,” said Azharduddin. “We are proud to introduce AI education and digital safety training so that our students are not left behind in this technological revolution.”

He said that the government has entered into a three-year partnership with MASK NextGen, adding that he was confident the initiative will be of a great benefit to the students. “AI is here to stay, and our children must be prepared to become leaders in this field,” said the minorities minister.

‘Our focus is on providing opportunities to young women’

He said that the government’s priority is not only to provide quality education but also to create equal opportunities for young women. Telangana is giving special importance to women’s empowerment by increasing employment opportunities for women, Azharduddin said.

“We want our girls to receive the best education, gain confidence in technology and emerge as leaders in their respective fields. Supporting girl students and creating pathways for their success remains one of our highest priorities,” he added.

The Minister noted that the AI Readiness and Digital Safety Programme will help students develop essential skills required for jobs while promoting responsible and safe use of technology.

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Thanking the stakeholders involved in the programme, Azharuddin said the initiative became possible due to the collective effort of all who share a common vision of empowering children through education and technology.

The curriculum will be delivered through a gamified and self-paced digital learning platform with interactive modules focused on AI, digital safety, English communication, leadership development, critical thinking, and innovation.

According to Azharduddin, the programme is expected to become one of India’s largest AI education initiatives for minority students, marking an important milestone in Telangana’s journey towards becoming a global centre for technology.