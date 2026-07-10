Telangana is country’s top freshwater fish producer: Minister

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, Vakiti Srihari, on Friday, July 10, said that Telangana is the country’s top freshwater fish producer.

In 2025, the state recorded production of approximately 4.20 lakh tons of fish and 15 thousand tons of freshwater prawns, the minister said while laying the foundation stone for an international freshwater fish export centre in Koheda, Rangareddy, on the occasion of National Fish Farmers’ Day.

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The minister said that it was the first time in the country that such a modern facility was being established in an inland state instead of a coastal region.

He said that the state government was committed to increasing fishermen’s income, providing them with permanent employment, and creating opportunities for international markets.

It is with this aim that the export centre is being constructed for Rs 47 crore, the minister said. The project will receive 60 per cent funding from the central government under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and 40 per cent funding from the state government.

Export centre will open domestic and international markets: Min

The export centre will open both domestic and international markets for local fishermen and help Telangana fish gain special recognition worldwide, he said.

The centre will be equipped with modern facilities such as cold storage units, purification units, packaging centres, a training centre, customs facilities, and a large wholesale market.

Around 2,000 traders will have the opportunity to conduct business here, and approximately 5,000 people will benefit from indirect employment in sectors like loading and unloading, packaging, transportation, and others.